Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2024.
HOLYOKE
Comfortable Colors Painting
35 Reservation Road
Mary Hamel
Emmanuel Jewelry
311 High St.
Tai Kang
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
1615 Northampton St.
Stephen Ranieri
Estella Insurance
580 Appleton St.
Laura Solano
Flo’s Services
42 Arnodale Ave.
Florin Muradian
Green Rose Tattoo
1735 Northampton St.
Northampton Street Tattoo LLC
Jo-Ann Stores #677
2267 Northampton St.
Jo-Ann Stores LLC
Matt’s Pellet Stove Service
175 Sycamore St.
Matthew Abelli
N Touch Wireless Inc.
2227 Northampton St.
John Quillen
Scorpio’s Lair Creations
33 Maple Crest Circle
Sarah King
A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails
50 Holyoke St.
Hoang Vo
LONGMEADOW
Art by Samantha Pacheco
93 Westmoreland Ave.
Samantha Pacheco
Charthouse Financial Group
210 Bliss Road
Cynthia Stewart
Charthouse Wealth Management
210 Bliss Road
Cynthia Stewart
Clear View Exterior Cleaning
150 Bel Air Dr.
Vito Cocchi
Coddington Accounting & Tax
29 Elmwood Ave.
Ian Coddington
Four Guys and a Truck
162 Field Road
Lori Conte
Prime Real Estate
111 Warren Ter.
David Roffo
Solutions for Senior Living Communities
50 Wheel Meadow Dr.
George Prouty
Wash Bros.
551 Williams St.
Dimitri Beach
Weiss Consulting
704 Shaker Road
Anne Weiss
PITTSFIELD
Brattle Farm
600 Williams St.
Donna Chandler
Brewberry
204 Partridge Road
Brewberry LLC
Business Growth Catalyst
6 Aspen Way
Roger Matus
Chris Burnick Home Improvement
412 Barker Road
Christopher Burnick
Circa
436 North St.
Rebecca Barnini
Convenience Plus #3727
585 Merrill Road
Global Montello Group Corp.
Crawford’s Service
585 West Housatonic St.
Andrew Newton
Daigle Insurance
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Daigle & Associates Inc.
Dalton Service Plaza
457 Dalton Ave.
El Gato Grande LP
DCT Enterprise Inc.
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.
Digital Design Hippo
747 Pecks Road
William Lander
Don Davis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Refrigeration
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.
Factory Upgrade Solutions
747 Pecks Road
William Lander
Gallagher Consulting
21 Nottingham Dr.
Laurie Gallagher
GDL Associates
141 North St.
Giora Witkowski
Gralok
555 Hubbard Ave.
Gralok Loptsson
JF Offroad
82 Wendell Ave.
Brook Ridge Inc.
Mountain View Car Sales
48 Dalton Ave.
Bryan Nguyen
Number 5 Studios LLC
75 South Church St.
Shany Porras
Promise Enterprise
59 Howe Road
Ellen Laryea
Radsac
4 Meadow Ridge Dr.
Rialene Hughes
Rare 297
297 North St.
J&D Reyes Restaurant Entertainment LLC
Superior Seamless Gutters Inc.
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.
Trattoria Rustica
75 North St.
Manzo Ristorante Inc.
SOUTH HADLEY
Chef Maggie
643 Newton St., Apt. 2
Margaret Vescio
Operation Backpack
36 Chestnut Hill Road
Operation Backpack
Shopmdgems
8 Tigger Lane
Michelle Denault
SVG Athletics
749 New Ludlow Road
Savage Athletics
SOUTHWICK
Affordable Home Repairs
37 Point Grove Road
Kent Johnson
Max Construction
197 Granville Road
Yuliya Pichnyi
Kennedy Construction
609 College Highway
Shaun Kennedy
Moolicious Farm
258 Feeding Hills Road
Joseph Deedy
Original Car Detailing
529 College Highway
Nicholas Riccitelli
Southwick Meeting House
222 College Highway
Joseph Deedy
Specialty Overhead Door
160 Point Grove Road
Bailey Garrison
Tenerowicz Construction Services
34 Ed Holcomb Road
Robert Tenerowicz
WESTFIELD
BDaniel Construction
31 William St.
Daniil Bondaruk
Camile Hannoush Inc.
99 Springfield Road
Camile Hannoush
Joe’s Mobile Auto Repair
5 City View Blvd.
Joseph Martin
Legacy Cleaning and Remediation
6 Lincoln St.
Patricia Poteat
Mega Bomb’s Lash Studio
77 Mill St., #332
Meghan Murphy
MJ Buy Sell Trade
24 North Elm St.
Michael Ventrice
Mrs. C’s
192 East Main St.
Thomas Collins
Overlook Design Collective
81 Overlook Dr.
Laurencia Carmen, Manuel Rivera Ortiz
PLAYNOW!
5 East Silver St.
Jennr Ventures
Suit Salon
103 North Elm St.
Alieksandra Mkrtchian
Superior Electromechanics
17 Sackett St.
Fran Bozak, Hunter Howie
Vantage Health and Rehab of Westfield
60 East Silver St.
Vantage at Westfield LLC