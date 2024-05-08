Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2024.

HOLYOKE

Comfortable Colors Painting
35 Reservation Road
Mary Hamel

Emmanuel Jewelry
311 High St.
Tai Kang

Enterprise Rent-A-Car
1615 Northampton St.
Stephen Ranieri

Estella Insurance
580 Appleton St.
Laura Solano

Flo’s Services
42 Arnodale Ave.
Florin Muradian

Green Rose Tattoo
1735 Northampton St.
Northampton Street Tattoo LLC

Jo-Ann Stores #677
2267 Northampton St.
Jo-Ann Stores LLC

Matt’s Pellet Stove Service
175 Sycamore St.
Matthew Abelli

N Touch Wireless Inc.
2227 Northampton St.
John Quillen

Scorpio’s Lair Creations
33 Maple Crest Circle
Sarah King

A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails
50 Holyoke St.
Hoang Vo

LONGMEADOW

Art by Samantha Pacheco
93 Westmoreland Ave.
Samantha Pacheco

Charthouse Financial Group
210 Bliss Road
Cynthia Stewart

Charthouse Wealth Management
210 Bliss Road
Cynthia Stewart

Clear View Exterior Cleaning
150 Bel Air Dr.
Vito Cocchi

Coddington Accounting & Tax
29 Elmwood Ave.
Ian Coddington

Four Guys and a Truck
162 Field Road
Lori Conte

Prime Real Estate
111 Warren Ter.
David Roffo

Solutions for Senior Living Communities
50 Wheel Meadow Dr.
George Prouty

Wash Bros.
551 Williams St.
Dimitri Beach

Weiss Consulting
704 Shaker Road
Anne Weiss

PITTSFIELD

Brattle Farm
600 Williams St.
Donna Chandler

Brewberry
204 Partridge Road
Brewberry LLC

Business Growth Catalyst
6 Aspen Way
Roger Matus

Chris Burnick Home Improvement
412 Barker Road
Christopher Burnick

Circa
436 North St.
Rebecca Barnini

Convenience Plus #3727
585 Merrill Road
Global Montello Group Corp.

Crawford’s Service
585 West Housatonic St.
Andrew Newton

Daigle Insurance
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Daigle & Associates Inc.

Dalton Service Plaza
457 Dalton Ave.
El Gato Grande LP

DCT Enterprise Inc.
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.

Digital Design Hippo
747 Pecks Road
William Lander

Don Davis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Refrigeration
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.

Factory Upgrade Solutions
747 Pecks Road
William Lander

Gallagher Consulting
21 Nottingham Dr.
Laurie Gallagher

GDL Associates
141 North St.
Giora Witkowski

Gralok
555 Hubbard Ave.
Gralok Loptsson

JF Offroad
82 Wendell Ave.
Brook Ridge Inc.

Mountain View Car Sales
48 Dalton Ave.
Bryan Nguyen

Number 5 Studios LLC
75 South Church St.
Shany Porras

Promise Enterprise
59 Howe Road
Ellen Laryea

Radsac
4 Meadow Ridge Dr.
Rialene Hughes

Rare 297
297 North St.
J&D Reyes Restaurant Entertainment LLC

Superior Seamless Gutters Inc.
316 Merrill Road
Donald Davis Jr.

Trattoria Rustica
75 North St.
Manzo Ristorante Inc.

SOUTH HADLEY

Chef Maggie
643 Newton St., Apt. 2
Margaret Vescio

Operation Backpack
36 Chestnut Hill Road
Operation Backpack

Shopmdgems
8 Tigger Lane
Michelle Denault

SVG Athletics
749 New Ludlow Road
Savage Athletics

SOUTHWICK

Affordable Home Repairs
37 Point Grove Road
Kent Johnson

Max Construction
197 Granville Road
Yuliya Pichnyi

Kennedy Construction
609 College Highway
Shaun Kennedy

Moolicious Farm
258 Feeding Hills Road
Joseph Deedy

Original Car Detailing
529 College Highway
Nicholas Riccitelli

Southwick Meeting House
222 College Highway
Joseph Deedy

Specialty Overhead Door
160 Point Grove Road
Bailey Garrison

Tenerowicz Construction Services
34 Ed Holcomb Road
Robert Tenerowicz

WESTFIELD

BDaniel Construction
31 William St.
Daniil Bondaruk

Camile Hannoush Inc.
99 Springfield Road
Camile Hannoush

Joe’s Mobile Auto Repair
5 City View Blvd.
Joseph Martin

 

Legacy Cleaning and Remediation
6 Lincoln St.
Patricia Poteat

Mega Bomb’s Lash Studio
77 Mill St., #332
Meghan Murphy

MJ Buy Sell Trade
24 North Elm St.
Michael Ventrice

Mrs. C’s
192 East Main St.
Thomas Collins

Overlook Design Collective
81 Overlook Dr.
Laurencia Carmen, Manuel Rivera Ortiz

PLAYNOW!
5 East Silver St.
Jennr Ventures

Suit Salon
103 North Elm St.
Alieksandra Mkrtchian

Superior Electromechanics
17 Sackett St.
Fran Bozak, Hunter Howie

Vantage Health and Rehab of Westfield
60 East Silver St.
Vantage at Westfield LLC

