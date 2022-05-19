UMass System Research Hits $752 Million   





BOSTON — The five-campus University of Massachusetts system research enterprise grew to $752 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to a previous high of $687 million set in 2020.

“Research is a critical component of the UMass mission,” said UMass President Marty Meehan. “The discoveries being made on each of our campuses today will power the Massachusetts innovation economy of tomorrow while confronting challenges ranging from public health to climate change.”

Support from federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), makes up the largest share of UMass research funding. Federal support grew by 16% in the 2021 fiscal year, and has grown by 26% over the past six years to its current total of $446 million. The largest increases came at UMass Chan Medical School, where total research and development expenditures reached $347 million, 24.5% higher than the previous year.

The University of Massachusetts is positioning itself for increased federal support of its research and development activity.

“We’ve been very intentional about aligning our research portfolio with the needs of Massachusetts, the nation and the expertise of the world-class faculty at UMass,” said System Chancellor Katherine Newman. “This continued growth in our research and development enterprise demonstrates the soundness of our strategy and the excellence of our people.”