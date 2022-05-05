Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, NEA-BC Named to Nursing Positions at Baystate 

SPRINGFIELD — Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, who has more than 30 years of hospital operations experience and nursing excellence, has been named chief nursing executive for Baystate Health and chief nursing officer for Baystate Medical Center.

Miller’s appointment, which becomes effective on May 29, follows a nationwide search during which time she served as interim chief nursing Officer for Baystate Medical Center since July 12, 2021.

“During her time as interim chief nursing officer, Joanne has proven to be a dynamic leader supporting our caregivers as they have continued to provide exceptional care during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Marion McGowan, BSN, MPM, PhD, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Baystate Health.

For 20 years, Miller — who began her career as an oncology nurse — has served in various positions throughout the country, including senior vice president, Patient Care Services; vice president, Surgical Services; chief nursing officer and interim CEO in both major academic health systems and community-based hospitals.

Prior to serving as Baystate Medical Center’s Interim Chief Nursing Officer, Miller served as chief nursing executive at Carson Tahoe Health System in Nevada and interim CEO and chief nursing officer at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla. Prior to Jupiter Medical Center, she served as CNO and VP of Patient Care Services for Johns Hopkins Medicine/Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. At Sibley, she led the development, implementation and evaluation of nursing practice and patient care standards across the acute care hospital, ambulatory sites and its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. She led the Nursing Quality Clinical Community for the Johns Hopkins Health System.

Miller holds a doctor of Executive Nursing Practice from Drexel University, a master’s degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Hartford, and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Mount Saint Mary College. She is a Malcom Baldridge Executive Fellow.