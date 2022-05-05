Maifest Block Party May 20, 21 

SPRINGFIELD — Maifest is a colorful, joyous tradition in Germany. It celebrates the arrival of spring where food is plentiful and spirits flow freely. The tradition unfolds in Springfield with the Maifest Block Party on May 20 and 21.

The Student Prince & The Fort Restaurant’s Maifest Block Party is an event for the community supported by Liberty Bank. This two-day event will take place outdoors on Fort Street. Live bands will fill the air with music while guests sip beer and dine on delicious Maifest spring delights.

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. on May 20, with the ceremonial keg tapping headed by Peter Picknelly, Edison Yee, and more special guests.