Julie Dick Named an Emerging Woman Leader in the Law

SPRINGFIELD — Julie Dick, counsel at Bulkley Richardson, has been named one of this year’s Emerging Women Leaders in the Law by the Women’s Bar Assoc. of Massachusetts (WBA).

The WBA’s Emerging Women Leaders in the Law award honors women attorneys who have demonstrated professional excellence or had a significant professional achievement in approximately their first 12 years in the legal profession, and either promote the status of women in the legal profession or contribute meaningfully to the equal participation of women in a just society.

The other honorees are Avana Epperson-Temple of Peabody & Arnold LLP, state Rep. Tram Nguyen, and Whitney Williams of the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

“This year’s group of Emerging Women Leaders is an exceptional group of women attorneys whose talent and accomplishments thus far in their careers are commendable. I look forward to their continued good work and celebrating their contributions to the legal profession into the future,” said Jessica Babine, WBA president.

The 2023 awardees will be celebrated at the WBA’s annual gala on Oct. 16 at Marriott Copley Place in Boston.