Junior Achievement Receives $12,500 Donation on Behalf of bankESB

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB made a $12,500 donation to the Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts in partnership with the Elan Charitable Giving Program. Elan Financial Services, bankESB’s credit-card solutions partner, launched its charitable giving program in 2022 and has donated more than $1.7 million to charities on behalf of its credit-card partners since the program’s start.

bankESB selected Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, whose proven lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship are shown to positively impact the lives of young people. It works to help young people discover what’s possible in their lives by connecting what they learn in school with life outside the classroom, letting them know it’s possible to invest in their future, gain a better understanding of how the world works, and pursue their dreams.

“We’re delighted to expand our reach this year to the communities of 15 credit-union and 15 community-bank partners,” said John Owens, Elan Credit Card general manager. “From food insecurity and housing to animal shelters and youth arts programming, the Elan Charitable Giving program continues to support the needs of our partners’ communities.”