Spring Session III Classes at HCC Begin March 18

HOLYOKE — Prospective students still have one more opportunity to sign up for spring 2024 classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC). Spring Session III classes begin Monday, March 18, and run for seven weeks, concluding by Thursday, May 2.

Students who enroll for Spring Session III have the opportunity to take classes in a wide array of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in person and online in accounting, anthropology, biology, business, communications, culinary arts, economics, English, environmental science, forensic science, general studies, geography, history, human services, law, management, marketing, math, medical assisting, nutrition, and sociology.

To get started, visit hcc.edu/flexible-spring-starts. The HCC Admissions and Advising offices are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center and are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays). For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], or visit hcc.edu.