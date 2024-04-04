Laplante Construction Owner Featured in Faces of Construction

EAST LONGMEADOW — Over more than two decades at the helm of the business his father started 60 years ago, Bill Laplante has earned the trust of more than 700 clients through exceptional project management, planning, communication, and service, building not only luxury homes — including a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Somers, Conn. — but spearheading condominium and new home developments and planning entire neighborhoods, in addition to developing commercial real estate, from Jiffy Lube locations to professional offices, banks, and restaurants.

“I really enjoy working with people and helping them create their dream home,” Laplante said. “In many cases, it’s the largest investment they’ll make, and it’s a very emotional purchase.”