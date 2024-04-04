Sara Rodrigues, Bridget Bunce Wins Monson Savings Bank President’s Award

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced its second annual President’s Award recipients. This year’s award has been presented to Sara Rodrigues, assistant vice president and Commercial Loan Operations officer, Bridget Bunce, Bank Secrecy Act analyst.

The President’s Award is an opportunity to acknowledge those who consistently represent the bank’s mission and values through their commitment to customer service, the community, teamwork, and excellence. A candidate for the President’s Award displays a positive approach and willingness to help, shows respect for themselves and others, and demonstrates honesty and integrity, all while delivering service with warmth, friendliness, and individual pride to customers and colleagues.

Rodrigues joined the Monson Savings Bank family in February 2013. She consistently represents the bank at many local events and has volunteered for numerous organizations, such as Revitalize CDC, the United Way of Pioneer Valley, and I Found Light Against All Odds.

Bunce started with Monson Savings in October 2021 as a Deposit Operations administrator and was promoted to her current position in August 2023. She is always eager to lend a hand and has helped at several bank-sponsored events in 2022 and 2023.

“I am thrilled to announce that Sara and Bridget have been selected as recipients of the prestigious 2024 President’s Award. While it was difficult to choose just two recipients with a team full of all-stars, Sara and Bridget clearly demonstrate the qualities set forth as the President’s Award standards,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “We all are incredibly proud of both of them and wish to congratulate them on their accomplishments as community leaders and role models.”

Michael Rouette, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, added that “the Monson Savings President’s Award is exciting because it recognizes the exceptional work of our team members, it displays the Monson Savings Bank team culture, and it showcases two prime examples of what our standards of excellence are amongst our team. I would like to extend a sincere congratulations to Sara and Bridget for being the second-ever Monson Savings President’s Award recipients. It is truly an honor that they should be extremely proud of.”