Student Art Exhibit Opens This Weekend in the Mill District

PELHAM — Pelham Elementary School and the Mill District General Store & Local Art Gallery invite the public to celebrate an installation called “Pieces of Us,” which is a mosaic by more than 120 students at Pelham Elementary School, ages 5-12. Open houses will take place this weekend on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This front-window exhibit at the art gallery was organized by Emily Stewart, art teacher at Pelham Elementary. “It is inspired by classroom dialogues around identity and the many characteristics that shape our school community,” she said. “Each student had full control over their creative expression, within Pelham’s choice-based art studio. The selections they made in subject, media, style, and design invite us to embrace the beauty of their collective diversity and the mosaic of their varied experiences.”

Gallery Coordinator Shannon Youtsey Borrell added that “the Local Art Gallery proudly exhibits the works of over 30 local artists at any given time. With the young artists from Pelham Elementary joining us in the front-window gallery, for the next month we are exhibiting over 150 local artists.”

The “Pieces of Us” exhibit will continue through April 27.

“As a Pelham resident, I am excited to see and meet part of my community who are coming out to celebrate the young creative minds of Pelham Elementary School,” General Store Manager Molly Crookes said.

Lewis Goff, former language-arts teacher of Northfield Mount Hermon and Pioneer Valley Preforming Arts, now a staff member at the Mill District General Store, added that “I am blown away by this whole project. This exhibit is a must-see.”