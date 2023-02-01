Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Fairview Knights of Columbus
1599 Memorial Dr.
$8,100 — Install fire-alarm system
Fairview Medical LLC
1176 Memorial Dr.
$19,045.10 — Interior renovations to two exam rooms
Manchem LLC
836 East Main St.
N/A — Commercial fire alarm
Dennis Menard
21 Tourtellotte Ave.
$2,471 — Remove and replace two windows
Abdullah Zahraa
147 School St.
$12,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Remove Sephora from space, reconfigure fixtures
Walter Wanczyk Jr.
180 Russell St.
N/A — Install new sign on barn building
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$931,501 — Roofing
LENOX
Chucky’s LLC
90 Main St.
$11,700 — Exploratory demolition of interior walls, ceiling, and insulation
PITTSFIELD
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank
70 South St.
$9,500 — Create two new offices and reception area on third floor
Tower 21C LLC
123 North St.
$15,000 — Cut and remove brick walls and portions of concrete slab for new piers and repair existing plumbing waste line
SOUTH HADLEY
Mount Holyoke College
50 College St.
$120,000 — Minor demolition and removal of finishes, new interior walls, new lighting, new plumbing for kitchen, new cabinets and flooring, minor HVAC work
SPRINGFIELD
Mary Vargas Alcala
23 Glenham St.
$10,500 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage
Behavioral Health Network
401 Liberty St.
$6,703 — Alter cafeteria space at Cole’s Place into new food pantry
Boston Road/Pasco Rt 20 Retail LLC
1340 Boston Road
$420,000 — Alter interior tenant space for Kay Jewelers
Jewish Community Center
1160 Dickinson St.
$80,000 — Install new fire-alarm system
Red Diamond Properties LLC
281 State St.
$14,000 — Install new fire-alarm system at Playful Minds
Glenda Serrano
66 Redlands St.
$26,535 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage
Springfield Qoz Self-Storage II LLC
55 Emery St.
$495,000 — Roof removal over ballast and decking, interior demolition, and removal of windows and doors in former Kittredge Building
Zhengs 168 Enterprise LLC
20 Montgomery St.
$26,000 — Remove and replace retaining wall at rear of property