The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Fairview Knights of Columbus

1599 Memorial Dr.

$8,100 — Install fire-alarm system

Fairview Medical LLC

1176 Memorial Dr.

$19,045.10 — Interior renovations to two exam rooms

Manchem LLC

836 East Main St.

N/A — Commercial fire alarm

Dennis Menard

21 Tourtellotte Ave.

$2,471 — Remove and replace two windows

Abdullah Zahraa

147 School St.

$12,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

N/A — Remove Sephora from space, reconfigure fixtures

Walter Wanczyk Jr.

180 Russell St.

N/A — Install new sign on barn building

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$931,501 — Roofing

LENOX

Chucky’s LLC

90 Main St.

$11,700 — Exploratory demolition of interior walls, ceiling, and insulation

PITTSFIELD

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

70 South St.

$9,500 — Create two new offices and reception area on third floor

Tower 21C LLC

123 North St.

$15,000 — Cut and remove brick walls and portions of concrete slab for new piers and repair existing plumbing waste line

SOUTH HADLEY

Mount Holyoke College

50 College St.

$120,000 — Minor demolition and removal of finishes, new interior walls, new lighting, new plumbing for kitchen, new cabinets and flooring, minor HVAC work

SPRINGFIELD

Mary Vargas Alcala

23 Glenham St.

$10,500 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage

Behavioral Health Network

401 Liberty St.

$6,703 — Alter cafeteria space at Cole’s Place into new food pantry

Boston Road/Pasco Rt 20 Retail LLC

1340 Boston Road

$420,000 — Alter interior tenant space for Kay Jewelers

Jewish Community Center

1160 Dickinson St.

$80,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Red Diamond Properties LLC

281 State St.

$14,000 — Install new fire-alarm system at Playful Minds

Glenda Serrano

66 Redlands St.

$26,535 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage

Springfield Qoz Self-Storage II LLC

55 Emery St.

$495,000 — Roof removal over ballast and decking, interior demolition, and removal of windows and doors in former Kittredge Building

Zhengs 168 Enterprise LLC

20 Montgomery St.

$26,000 — Remove and replace retaining wall at rear of property