Manager Named to Lead Cybersecurity Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has named a cyber range manager for the Springfield Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCE) at Springfield Union Station. Following a comprehensive search, the college has hired Gene Kingsley, who will be responsible for a host of facility operations.

Supported by local, state, and federal funding, the center is scheduled to open in 2024 and will serve as a regional center for Western Mass. and beyond. The CCE is a collaboration between STCC, the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, and CyberTrust Massachusetts.

The 6,000-square-foot CCE will include a cyber range, which is a simulated training environment, and a security operations center, which will be a support for Massachusetts municipalities to detect cybersecurity events in real time and respond quickly. Students who train at the CCE could move into paid internships or employment, where they would work with professionals to confront the growing global problem of cybersecurity threats.

“We are looking forward to the opening of the Cybersecurity Center next year and are pleased to announce the CCE range manager. Gene brings the technical and leadership skills needed for this key position,” STCC Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mary Kaselouskas said. “He has a strong background in cybersecurity and a passion for cybersecurity training and development. He began his higher-education journey as a community-college student and has a deep understanding of the mission of STCC.”

Kingsley’s experience includes managing Information Security at Reliant Medical Group. He also served as director of the Security Operations Center at UMass Amherst. He holds a master’s degree in Communications and Information Management from the Graduate School at Bay Path College and an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State College and an associate degree from Holyoke Community College.

“I am truly thrilled to join the Springfield Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as its new cyber range manager,” Kingsley said. “With my background in information security at Reliant Medical Group and experience leading the Security Operations Center at the University of Massachusetts, I am well-prepared to take on this role. The opportunity to contribute to the growth of the cybersecurity industry and foster the development of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in vital sectors is a challenge I eagerly embrace.”