Class of 2023 Cover Story Difference Makers

Difference Makers 2023

By 7

Introducing the Class of 2023

For 15 years now, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through its Difference Makers program, with one goal in mind: to show the many ways one can, in fact, make a difference within their community.

The stories below convey a desire to help others, go above and well beyond, and set the bar higher when it comes to what people can accomplish when they work together. That’s true whether we’re talking about Steve and Jean Graham, owners of Toner Plastics, or Claudia Pazmany and Gabrielle Gould, dynamic leaders in Amherst. Or Gary Rome, the charismatic local auto dealer recently named TIME magazine’s Dealer of the Year. Or Nate Costa, whose hockey team, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and his staff working behind the scenes are changing the dynamic in downtown Springfield and beyond. Or the Springfield Ballers, a nonprofit helping to get young people in the game.

Please consider coming out to celebrate these honorees in person on Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Tickets cost $85 and can be ordered HERE for more info. The sponsors for this year’s program are Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C., the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and Westfield Bank. 

Nate Costa

Nate Costa

Nathan Costa

President, Springfield Thunderbirds

 

Steven and Jean Graham

Steven and
Jean Graham
Leah Martin Photography

Steven and Jean Graham

Owners, Toner
Plastics Group

 

Leah Martin Photography

Leah Martin Photography

Helix Human Services

(Formerly the Children’s Study Home)

Burns Maxey

Burns Maxey

Burns Maxey

Board President, CitySpace

 

Leah Martin Photography

Leah Martin Photography

Claudia Pazmany

Executive Director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and

Gabrielle Gould

Executive Director, Amherst Business Improvement District

Gary Rome

Gary Rome
Leah Martin Photography

Gary Rome

President and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group

 

Leah Martin Photography

Leah Martin Photography

Springfield Ballers

 

Leah Martin Photography

Leah Martin Photography

Henry Thomas

President and CEO, Urban League of Springfield

Partner Sponsors:

Tags:

Related Posts

summertimecover-feature-0617b

Our Annual Guide to Summer Events in Western Mass.

By

Scaling Up

By
Chris Viale, president and CEO of Cambridge Credit Counseling

Flexibility Is the Watchword as Workers Go Back to the Office

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis