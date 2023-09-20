STCC Welcomes Christopher Thuot as Vice President for Academic Affairs

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) named Christopher Thuot vice president for Academic Affairs.

Following a comprehensive national search, Thuot assumed the role on July 17. As the chief academic officer, he provides leadership for implementation of the college’s academic mission and priorities. He plays a key role in supporting the alignment of academic programs with the region’s employment needs while helping develop and sustain partnerships with transfer institutions, local schools, and government agencies.

“Dr. Thuot brings to STCC a unique set of skills, a strategic outlook, and over a decade of community-college experience,” said John Cook, STCC president. “Chris began as a community-college student and deeply understands the transformative mission we so value at STCC.”

Thuot comes to STCC from Onondaga Community College (OCC) in Syracuse, N.Y., one of 30 community colleges in the State University of New York system. He served as assistant provost, providing academic leadership to eight schools, adult college programs, and the Office of Registration and Records. He helped lead development of all new degree programs, led a comprehensive program revitalization process, and served as OCC’s accreditation liaison officer. He served as project director on a number of grants.

Thuot began his career at OCC as a full-time faculty member while serving as the Honors College chair, vice president of the Faculty Senate, and coordinator of General Education.

Thuot noted the dedication of STCC’s faculty and staff and their focus on student success, and he expressed his gratitude to Cook and the search committee. “I am truly thrilled to now be a part of the STCC community. I look forward to working collaboratively to serve our students while meeting STCC’s mission.”

Thuot was first introduced to community colleges as a student at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina Asheville and a Ph.D. in political science at Northern Illinois University.