MassMutual Welcomes Cindy Ryan as Head of Human Resources

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual announced the appointment of Cindy Ryan to head of Human Resources. Ryan, who has more than two decades of HR leadership experience, will oversee and advance MassMutual’s people strategy, aligned with the company’s purpose, priorities, and aspirations.

In this role, Ryan assumes oversight of MassMutual’s HR organization, which includes talent acquisition and management; total rewards; HR operations; employee relations; learning and development; and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She will be responsible for continuing to evolve the company’s flexible, inclusive culture, supporting the holistic well-being and growth of MassMutual’s employees and attracting and retaining a talented, diverse workforce.

“Cindy’s passion, expertise, and demonstrated track record of successfully leading global people strategies will be invaluable as we continue to build the dynamic organization needed to succeed in today’s ever-changing world,” said Roger Crandall, chairman, president, and CEO of MassMutual. “I look forward to her dedicated focus on developing and evolving our approach to build a highly engaged and effective workforce that will enable us to deliver on our ambitious strategy and fulfill our long-term commitments to our policy owners and customers.”

Ryan joins MassMutual after spending nearly 25 years in various leadership roles of growing responsibility at Cigna, where she most recently served as the company’s chief Human Resources officer (CHRO). In this role, she led Cigna’s worldwide enterprise talent strategy and pandemic response, built its award-winning DEI approach, and enriched its engaged culture. Prior to her CHRO role, she served as senior vice president of HR for Cigna’s U.S. business lines, where she was responsible for talent-management strategies, employee engagement, and leadership effectiveness for the company’s health, life, and disability services lines as well as serving as the company’s chief talent officer, overseeing recruiting, learning, leadership development, and employee relations worldwide.

“I’m excited to join a company with such a rich history that provides incredibly flexible, holistic programs to support and develop its employees,” Ryan said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation that is in place to help shape MassMutual’s future workforce strategy.”

Ryan holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the State University of New York at Geneseo and a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.