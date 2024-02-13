Phillips Insurance Celebrates 20-year Anniversary of Christopher Rivers

CHICOPEE — Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. is celebrating the 20th work anniversary of Christopher Rivers, CRIS, senior vice president. Since joining Phillips in 2004, Rivers has been instrumental in growth that has made Phillips Insurance one of the largest writers of insurance and bonds for contractors in the Northeast.

Rivers was recognized in January by Sentry Insurance for his 2023 production and flown to Maui to be an honorary observer at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, where he walked ‘inside the ropes’ with Jordan Speith, Scottie Scheffler, and Victor Hovland.

Rivers has coached basketball, soccer, and baseball in Belchertown throughout the years. When he isn’t coaching, he enjoys skiing and golfing. He and his family are strong supporters of St. Jude Hospital.