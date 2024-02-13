Ilyasah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, to Speak at STCC

SPRINGFIELD — Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of the late activists Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, will speak at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) on Thursday, Feb. 29 at noon as part of the college’s celebration of Black History Month.

Shabazz, an accomplished educator, author, and activist, will share her insights and experiences rooted in the rich legacy of African-American history and culture. She will speak in the auditorium of Scibelli Hall (Building 2) at STCC. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by visiting stcc.io/shabazz.

Shabazz is chairperson of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center board of trustees. In her work to preserve the legacy of her parents, she has dedicated herself to institution building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenets of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Her books include a memoir, Growing Up X, and a children’s book, Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X.

Shabazz has furthered her community impact with the City University of New York’s Office of Academic Affairs, where she created a curriculum to encourage higher education for underserved, inner-city, and marginalized high-school dropouts.

She has worked with the Office of the Mayor in Mount Vernon as director of Public Affairs & Special Events. She founded and produced a young-adult development program to provide historical context on social justice, encouraging personal empowerment and community service as a way of life.

As president and founder of Ilyasah Shabazz Enterprises, she produces a variety of forums dedicated to power, possibility, and sovereignty.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shabazz to STCC,” said Kiyota Garcia, assistant vice president of Student Affairs and interim chief Equity officer at STCC. “We want our students, staff, and faculty and the community to prepare to be enlightened and empowered by Dr. Shabazz. She will illuminate the significance of Black history and its enduring impact on society.”