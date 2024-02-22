Maybury Material Handling Names William Maybury President

EAST LONGMEADOW — Maybury Material Handling, a leading provider of industrial products and services to manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing customers throughout New England, announced a transition of leadership as John Maybury, who has served as president for almost five decades, assumes the role of chairperson, and his son, William Maybury, assumes the role of president.

“I am thrilled to introduce my son, Will Maybury, as the newly appointed president of Maybury,” John Maybury said. “With his proven track record of leadership and a visionary approach, he brings fresh perspectives and energy to the helm. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to continuity and leveraging the wealth of experience within our organization.”

John established Maybury Material Handling in 1976, and the company began by making benches, stools, and cabinets. From there, it got into warehouse racks and shelving and now provides many automated material-handling products, including conveyors, conveyor systems, lift trucks, and more.

Will has been involved in the business for as long as he can remember. From taking out the trash as a child to working in inventory to learning how to install warehouse equipment, to then coming back in 2015 and working in the Accounting department and serving as controller, he has learned the business from various points of view.

This leadership transition has been in the works for some time, and both John and Will wanted it to be as seamless as possible from the employees’, customers’, and vendors’ perspectives.

“It is a true honor to follow in my father’s footsteps and take on this responsibility,” Will said. “I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

John has adapted the business model and has grown Maybury exponentially from a few employees to now more than 100, and has become a leader in the material-handling industry.

“My commitment to working collaboratively with all members of our organization to achieve our goals will allow us to continue the positive momentum that has been set in motion,” Will said. “I am grateful for the support I have received thus far and for all the employees that live out Maybury’s mission and vision in everything they do.”