Melanson Announces Passing of Principal Patrice Squillante

GREENFIELD — Melanson announced that Patrice Squillante, CPA, principal at the accounting firm, has passed away after battling cancer over the past year.

Squillante came to Melanson in 1987 and became a principal in 1995. She was instrumental in developing the firm’s governmental practice and making it what it is today. She spearheaded the firm’s governmental audits and was responsible for the uniform guidance (single-audit) protocols and compliance.

“The entire Melanson team is grieving this great loss and will be keeping Pat’s family in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the firm said in a statement. “For the last 33 years, she was not just a colleague, but a true friend and mentor who always knew how to keep things fun and make us laugh. Pat will be greatly missed by not only our team, but by her clients as well.”