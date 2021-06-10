Sara Ugalde Named Head Girls’ Hockey Coach at Wilbraham & Monson Academy

WILBRAHAM — Following a national search, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (WMA) named former prep and collegiate standout Sara Ugalde head coach of its inaugural girls’ ice hockey team. Ugalde will take the helm of the program beginning July 1.

“We are extremely excited to have Sara Ugalde joining WMA to launch our girls’ hockey program,” Head of School Brian Easler said. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have found Sara. With her depth of playing and coaching experience in youth leagues, prep-school hockey, collegiate and professional hockey, combined with her passion to build this program and grow the sport for girls, we look forward to Sara’s impact as the founding head coach of this new program for female WMA scholar-athletes.”

A hockey MVP as a player at Westminster School, Ugalde helped lead Middlebury College to NESCAC championships in 2011 and 2012. Her experience with collegiate hockey coaching includes assistant women’s ice hockey coach at Trinity College, Williams College, and Colby College. She was director and coach of the Connecticut Junior Rangers and assistant coach for the NWHL Connecticut Whale, and has helped run multiple hockey camps throughout the country.

“I am extremely excited to join the Wilbraham & Monson Academy community,” Ugalde said. “I am thankful and honored for the opportunity to build the girls’ hockey program. Throughout the entire interview process, I was moved by the unified vision and support displayed by members of WMA. After years working at the collegiate level, I am delighted to rejoin the prep-school sphere. I am looking forward to finding players that add to the already-established excellence at WMA and helping them reach their athletic aspirations.”