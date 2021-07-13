Springfield Regional Chamber Seeks Nominations for Super 60

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC) is seeking nominations for its annual Super 60 awards program. Marking its 31st year, Super 60 recognizes the success of the fastest-growing and privately-owned businesses in the region.

The last awards ceremony took place in 2019, honoring winners from 21 communities across the region and representing all sectors of the economy, including real estate, transportation, sports, dining and entertainment, insurance, energy, health care, technology, manufacturing, retail, and service. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the award program is back, with a nomination deadline of August 6.

Each year, Super 60 identifies the top-performing companies in our region, based on revenue growth and total revenue. In 2019, one-quarter of the Total Revenue winners exceeded $30 million, with all the winners culminating to more than $720 million in revenue. In the Revenue Growth category, all winners had growth above 21%, and 50% of the top 30 companies grew by more than 50%.

“It’s been a tough year, but our region is incredibly strong and we have persevered. We are thrilled to celebrate the robust accomplishments our small businesses have achieved in a year that posed tremendous challenges and adversity,” said Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed.

To be considered, companies must be independently and privately-owned; based in Hampden or Hampshire counties or be a member of the Springfield Regional Chamber; have revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year; and have been in business for at least three full years. Companies are selected based on their percentage of revenue growth over a full three-year period or total revenues for the latest fiscal year.

Companies may be nominated by financial institutions, attorneys, or accountants, or they can self-nominate. Along with an application, nominators must provide net operating revenue figures for the last three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. All financial information must be reported under generally accepted accounting principles and will be considered confidential.

Nomination forms can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com and can be submitted by faxing to SUPER 60, Springfield Regional Chamber, (413) 755-1322. Nomination forms must be submitted no later than August 6. The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on Oct. 22 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Super 60 award luncheon attracts nearly 700 business leaders each year. Super 60 sponsorships are now available. For information, call (413) 755-1310 or email Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, at [email protected].