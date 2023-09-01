Michael Dodge Appointed Chief Academic Officer at American International College

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced that Michael Dodge has been named executive vice president for Academic Affairs. He has been serving in this role on an interim basis since March 2022.

In this position, Dodge serves as AIC’s chief academic officer and is responsible for the academic operations of the college, including strategic planning for, and day-to-day operations of, the schools of Business, Arts & Sciences; Education; and Health Sciences. He represents the Office of Academic Affairs to internal and external constituencies and is responsible for developing and overseeing comprehensive and integrative structures and processes to support teaching and learning, student success, retention, and graduation.

In addition, he oversees the institution’s accreditation and academic-assessment processes and supports the development of meaningful and measurable institution, program, and course student-learning outcomes. In this role, he has worked in tandem with deans, program directors, and faculty in developing new program proposals, consistent with the goals of “AIC Reimagined,” the college’s strategic plan. In addition, he supports partnerships with academic institutions, community colleges, and high schools, and has been directly involved with articulation agreements between AIC and Springfield Technical Community College and Holyoke Community College.

“I am truly honored and excited to take on the permanent role of executive vice president for Academic Affairs at American International College,” Dodge said. “The college’s mission of fostering academic excellence, cultivating a vibrant learning community, and preparing students for success aligns perfectly with my passion and vision. I look forward to continuing our journey toward educational innovation, empowering students, and making a lasting impact on their lives. Together, we will elevate the standards of excellence and forge ahead in shaping a brighter future for all those who are a part of the AIC family.”

Upon his arrival in 2018, Dodge served as dean of Student Success and Opportunity. As dean, he had oversight of the tutoring and advising programs on campus and the James J. Shea Sr. Memorial Library, and was instrumental in the development and success of the AIC’s Plan for Excellence (APEX) program for students, serving as its director. He additionally served as the principal investigator for the U.S. Department of Education Title III Grant program. He was promoted to associate vice president for Academic Affairs in January 2022.

Before joining AIC, Dodge worked for more than a decade at UMass Amherst in a variety of teaching and administrative roles. He earned his doctorate in educational policy, leadership, and administration at UMass Amherst after earning his master’s degree in student affairs from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and English from the State University of New York Oswego.

“I have observed in Dr. Dodge an unwavering commitment to the college’s mission,” AIC President Hubert Benitez said. “He has fostered collaboration and has shown an appreciation for working collectively with his academic peers to fulfill the college’s vision. Most importantly, Dr. Dodge understands that there is much more work to be done at AIC, and he is looking forward to working with colleagues and units of the college in areas related to assessment, accreditation, academic quality and integrity, and academic innovation, all in an environment of stability and inclusivity for faculty and students.”