Northampton Dollars for Scholars Appoints Three to Board of Directors

NORTHAMPTON — Northampton Dollars for Scholars announced the appointment of three community members to its board of directors.

Anna Zadworny is assistant vice president and Employee Development manager for Greenfield Savings Bank. She has an associate degree in business management from Holyoke Community College and completed Babson College Financial Studies.

Valerie Harlow is a learning advisor and facilitator for the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Westfield State University and a master’s degree in training and development from Lesley University.

Patricia Mahar works as an area manager in Dining Services at Smith College. She is a graduate of the University of Saint Joseph.

Since its founding in 1974, Northampton Dollars for Scholars has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships to Northampton High School and Smith Vocational High School graduates. At this year’s annual awards ceremony at Northampton High School, 140 students received Dollars for Scholars scholarships, all from funds donated by local individuals, families, and businesses.