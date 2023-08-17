Monson Savings Bank Sponsors New England Latino Festival

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to Springfield’s Hispanic-American Library in support of its newly established event, the New England Latino Festival.

The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in Springfield on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. The first-time festival will celebrate New England’s vibrant Latino community through food, music, and more. The event will bring together individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds and age groups, with an expected attendance of 12,000 visitors.

“On behalf of the Hispanic-American Library, I would like to extend a warm thank you to Monson Savings Bank for their generous donation,” said Juan Falcon, executive director of the Hispanic-American Library. “This donation will help to ensure the festival is an unforgettable experience. The festival will showcase Latino culture, and all proceeds will be used to help secure a larger space for the library so that we can better serve the community. We are grateful for our friends at Monson Savings.”

Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO, shared his excitement for the New England Latino Festival being in Springfield and how the event is a great opportunity to bring communities together.

“We are incredibly grateful for our relationships with organizations like the Hispanic-American Library that are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion among our communities,” Moriarty said. “The New England Latino Festival happening in Springfield is exciting and provides a chance for people to come together and celebrate the vibrant culture that makes this area great. We are thrilled to sponsor this event and are looking forward to the festival.”