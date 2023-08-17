HCC Announces Fall Cannabis Programs, Job Fair

HOLYOKE — The Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College (HCC) will begin its fall schedule of industry training programs on Oct. 14-15 with Cannabis Core: Foundations of the Industry, a two-day, introductory cannabis course.

A second fall session of Cannabis Core is set for Dec. 2-3. All classes meet over Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fall calendar also includes a cannabis-industry job fair at HCC on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave.

“The growing cannabis industry in Western Massachusetts has sparked a demand for innovative approaches to address the unique employment needs of this emerging sector,” said Cara Crabb-Burnham, co-founder and director of education at Elevate Northeast, one of HCC’s partners. “As the region experiences a surge in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail enterprises, the necessity for specialized talent and a skilled workforce has become evident. Cannabis job fairs play a crucial role in bridging the gap between job seekers and employers within this industry and offer a platform for individuals to explore diverse career opportunities.”

The Cannabis Core program provides an overview of the cannabis industry in Massachusetts and is geared for people looking for general knowledge as they consider a cannabis career. The program is a foundational course and a prerequisite for career-track courses, such as culinary assistant, patient-service associate, cultivation assistant, and extraction technician.

The cost of the Cannabis Core training is $599; scholarships are available to those who qualify. To register, visit hcc.edu/cannabis-core or contact Jeffrey Hayden, HCC vice president of Business and Community Services, at [email protected] or (413) 552-2587.