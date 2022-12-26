Monson Savings Bank Supports Girls Inc. of the Valley

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation made to Girls Inc. of the Valley by Monson Savings,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “This donation aided us in organizing and executing our Speaking Out event this past fall. This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders.”

Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO, presented the donation to members of the Girls Inc. team at the bank’s Loan and Operations Center in Wilbraham.

“Girls Inc. of the Valley provides youth in our communities very valuable services and resources,” Moriarty said. “We are proud to donate to Girls Inc. and support their mission to inspire girls to live up to their full potential. On a personal note, as a dad of two young women, this nonprofit and the work that they do to support girls holds a special place in my heart.”