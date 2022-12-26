STCC to Offer Free HiSET Test-preparation Course

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free, four-week HiSET preparation fast-track class from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3. HiSET is the high-school equivalency test, which is an alternative to a high-school diploma.

The HiSET prep class is administered through the Springfield Adult Learning Center Hampden Prep Program, which is part of the Workforce Development Center at STCC. The 76-hour program is offered Mondays (on campus and online), Tuesdays to Thursdays (virtual face-to-face) and Fridays (virtual asynchronous).

The program offers the following to students: targeted HiSET prep content instruction, test-taking strategies, second-language support, basic to intermediate computer and digital literacy skills training, college and career readiness advising, and opportunities to obtain additional certificates through workforce training.

To register, visit stcc.io/hisetfasttrack. For questions, call (413) 755-4300 or email [email protected].