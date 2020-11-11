Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Kandra Tranghese as VP, Chief Financial Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the recent hiring of Kandra Tranghese as vice president and chief financial officer.

“We are so pleased to welcome Kandy to the Monson Savings Bank team,” President Dan Moriarty said. “With Kandy’s education and comprehensive years of experience within the banking industry, including the auditing of financial institutions, we know that she will be integral in the continued success and growth of the bank.”

In her role as vice president and chief financial officer, Tranghese will be responsible for planning, directing, and controlling the bank’s financial plans, policies, and accounting practices.

Tranghese most recently served for 23 years as senior audit manager for Wolf & Co., P.C., a regional CPA firm providing financial accounting and audit services. In this role, she was responsible for managing a team of professionals and providing audit and other assurance services to financial institutions.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fairfield University and is a licensed certified public accountant (CPA), as well as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

An active participant in the community, Tranghese currently serves as treasurer for the Wilbraham Hampden Academic Trust and previously was president of the Children’s Study Home. She looks forward to participating with Monson Savings Bank on future community-outreach initiatives.

“I am very happy to join Monson Savings Bank,” she said. “As an auditor for over 20 years, observing financial institutions and how they work, it is exciting to be a part of the team involved in making the behind-the-scenes decisions — decisions that ensure Monson Savings Bank continues to be a staple in the local communities.”