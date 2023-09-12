MSB Announces $2,000 Sponsorship of Monson Food Truck Festival

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced it will be a $2,000 sponsor for the 2023 Monson Food Truck & Music Festival.

The Monson Food Truck & Music Festival, slated for Saturday, Sept. 16, has become an annual tradition in town. Attractions include food trucks, vendor tents, music, face painting, and more. Live musical acts will include Cooper Jones, Savage Brothers, and Trailer Trash. Proceeds from the event will benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute research, the Jimmy Fund, and three local charities. The festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. at Veteran’s Field in Monson. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/monsonfoodtruckfestival.

“As a community-focused bank, we are proud to support the festivities happening the town of Monson,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “The Monson Food Truck & Music Festival is always a fun time, and it supports a great cause. We are excited to be a part of the festival again this year.”

Jean Bailey, one of the event’s founders, expressed her gratitude for the community bank’s support. “Monson Savings Bank’s donation has once again touched our hearts. Year after year the bank has stepped up to sponsor the Food Truck & Music Fest. They are a wonderful community partner. We look forward to seeing everyone at the festival.”

Ken Bailey, another founder of the festival, shared his excitement as well. “We are so thankful for the continued support we receive from Monson Savings Bank. I am looking forward to the festival this year; it is always a great time for a great cause. Fighting cancer is a cause near and dear to my family’s heart.”