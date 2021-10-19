Country Bank Announces New Business Office in Springfield’s Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD — Country Bank announced it is opening a business office on the 17th floor of Tower Square in Springfield at the end of October to support its continued growth in the markets it serves.

The new business office will support local businesses and allow the Country Bank team to become ingrained with the companies and nonprofits in Springfield. Bringing more than 20 years of commercial banking experience, Senior Vice President Ben Leonard will lead the Springfield team. He has spent more than a decade fostering relationships in Western Mass. with both community and business leaders while he was with Wells Fargo.

“The team at Country Bank has demonstrated a profound level of commitment to the community and its customers,” Leonard said. “I knew that I wanted to be a part of a team whose values align with my own. These values are not just statements, but are put into action every day at Country Bank. This was evident from my first annual meeting with Country Bank, when it pledged $1 million to the Food Bank of Western Mass. and the Worcester County Food Bank. If that is not walking the walk, I don’t know what is.”

Leonard serves on the board for Revitalize CDC in Springfield. In 2018, he was a BusinessWest 40 Under Forty honoree and is a graduate of Wells Fargo’s Credit Management Training Program. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas.

“We are thrilled to have Ben join the team to lead our western division,” said Tom Wolcott, first senior vice president of Commercial Lending. “His extensive expertise within the commercial-lending space and the Springfield market makes him a great addition to the team. We know that he will be a valuable asset to the Springfield community and Country Bank’s business customers and community leaders.”