Chef Nadim Kashouh Returns to HCC This Fall to Share More Kitchen Secrets

HOLYOKE — Chef Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, will be sharing more kitchen secrets during a series of fall classes at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

Kashouh taught his first-ever classes at HCC this summer and will return four times this fall: Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. All the classes will be held on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke.

In each standalone class, participants will learn to cook — and are encouraged to consume — a different five-course meal from the menu of Kashouh’s restaurant.

“Each night’s meal will be different,” he said. “We bring in staples like the hummus and baba ghanoush and stews that pair very well with rice. It’s five courses. We do an appetizer, a salad, a meat, a starch, and a dessert.” He will also be sharing some of his favorite wines imported from his native Lebanon.

“I promise it will be tons of fun,” Kashouh said. “It’s a very interactive class. It’s hands-on, if you want it to be. If you don’t, it will still be three hours full of tasting, laughing, and enjoying what I’m putting together for them.”

The cost is $189 per session. Beer and wine is included in the cost. Seats are limited. To register, or for more information about each session’s offerings, visit hcc.edu/cookingfa23.