UMassFive Donates Meals to Groups Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

HADLEY — On April 3, the Log Rolling catering van could be seen making several special deliveries at local food banks and hospitals in Central and Western Mass., as UMassFive College Federal Credit Union reached out to support community members and healthcare workers heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the latest entry in a long-standing collaborative relationship with the Amherst Survival Center, UMassFive sponsored 150 portions of chicken pot pie (made fresh and delivered by Log Cabin Rolling) to be served at the Amherst Survival Center daily community meal. During the pandemic, Amherst Survival has adapted to continue providing many of its services amid social-distancing requirements. The community meals are now provided in a ‘to-go’ model, serving participants outside in the parking lot.

In appreciation of healthcare workers, UMassFive also sponsored the delivery of 200 meals to emergency-room staff, split between Springfield’s Mercy Medical Center and Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center. Understanding that healthcare workers aren’t able to sit and reheat a hot meal these days, Log Rolling Catering curated and delivered bagged meals with sandwiches, fruit, chips, and a dessert. These meals were delivered to the staff at lunchtime, with extra meals to support the next shift as well.

UMassFive, which has branch offices at both hospital locations, wanted to show support to the frontline healthcare workers they serve by providing a meal. “We were looking for a way to support healthcare workers and our most vulnerable community members in these trying times,” said Craig Boivin, vice president of Marketing at UMassFive. “Working with Log Cabin Rolling allowed us to do that while simultaneously supporting a great local business. It was a win-win.”

In addition, UMassFive has pledged $1,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and donated another $1,000 to the local farming nonprofit Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, which will use the funds as part of its Emergency Farm Fund, which provides zero-interest loans to local farms.

UMassFive members who wish to lend their own helping hand to their communities can participate via the credit union’s Buzz Points program, through which UMassFive has facilitated charitable-donation options benefiting the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Amherst Survival Center.