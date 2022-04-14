Pathlight Appoints John Roberson as Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD — Pathlight, a pioneering organization serving people in Western Mass. with developmental and intellectual disabilities, today named human services leader John Roberson as its new executive director.

Throughout his career, Roberson has designed and implemented programs tailored to meet the needs of vulnerable children and families. He brings an extensive background in leadership and operations for community-based residential programs and a passion for improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and special needs.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Pathlight organization, I am pleased to announce that John Roberson is joining us as our new executive director,” said Hank Drapalski, chair of the board. “We feel privileged to have a leader of his experience, character and integrity guiding Pathlight into the future.”

Most recently, Roberson was vice president of Children & Families for the Center for Human Development (CHD), where he was responsible for management of a $25 million annual budget and expansion of services with local, state and federal agencies for a division that provides housing, child development, behavioral health and court guided support services.

Prior to becoming vice president, he served in a variety of capacities including managing two large residential facilities as CHD’s director of Juvenile Justice Programs. Previously, he was a lead treatment supervisor for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, where he supervised treatment staff and developed treatment programs for inmates housed in the Pre-Release Center.

“I am honored to be selected as Pathlight’s next Executive Director,” said Roberson. “I am looking forward to working to advance Pathlight’s mission to assist people with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism in reaching their full human potential.”

Roberson is a member of the Child Welfare League of America and the American Correctional Association. He has served as a board member of the Correctional Association of Massachusetts, the Restorative Justice Collaborative of Hampden County, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence. He holds an M.S. from Cambridge College in Springfield.

He will assume his responsibilities as Executive Director of Pathlight on May 2.