UMassFive Bids Farewell to Sam Killings; Welcomes Jeremiah Bentley

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) announced the retirement of board member Sam Killings at its 55th Annual Meeting on March 23. New director Jeremiah Bentley was elected to the open position at the virtual event.

Killings is retiring from the UMassFive Board of Directors after serving since 1998. During his tenture, Killings served on the credit union’s Asset and Liability Management Committee, which he chaired for several years, as well as the Human Resources Committee and the Diversity Task Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and 42 years of experience as an internal auditor and assistant controller for Research Accounting at UMass Amherst.

With his retirement, Killings was recently honored with the status of director emeritus, the first person to hold this title at the credit union.

Bentley has been a member of UMassFive since 2015, when he moved to the area after completing his Ph.D. in accounting from Cornell University. He previously

served as a volunteer on the credit union’s Asset and Liability Management Committee. He currently serves as a research foundation director for the Institute of Management Accountants, and in multiple positions with the American Accounting Association. He is also the Richard Dieter & Susan Dieter Faculty Fellow and associate professor at UMass Amherst, where he teaches financial and managerial accounting and examines how accounting systems change the way people think about and report on their performance.