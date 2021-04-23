PeoplesBank Opens New South Hadley Banking Center, VideoBankerITMs

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has announced the planned April 26, 2021 opening of its newest banking center, located at the corner of Newton St. and Lyman St., South Hadley, along with two adjacent drive-thru VideoBankerITM’s (Interactive Teller Machines), bringing the newest banking technology and seven-days-a-week banking convenience into the community.

The newly constructed banking center, measuring 1,900 square feet, is a modern, aesthetically pleasing addition to the neighborhood, offering a combination of in-person service using the Universal Banker system, where each associate is specially trained to assist with almost all banking transactions, enabling shorter wait times and more efficient servicing, as well as offering the latest in banking technology, the VideoBankerITM.

The two VideoBankerITMs at the location will be open seven days a week, and provide an opportunity for customers to interact with a PeoplesBank associate via video from a remote location. VideoBankers can perform virtually all banking transactions, including cashing checks down to the penny, accepting loan payments or any other common transaction.

The two existing locations in close proximity in South Hadley (at Village Commons, 7 College St., and at 494 Newton St.), will both be closed, with the locations now combined into this one new, state-of-the-art banking center. The 494 Newton St. banking center will be permanently closed at the end of business on April 24 while the Village Commons location will be shuttered on May 24. However, PeoplesBank will retain a retail banking presence at the Village Commons, with the conversion of the ATM into a VideoBankerITM, which will also offer real-time video banking with a PeoplesBank associate, 7 days a week.