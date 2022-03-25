Phillips Insurance Agency Promotes Chris McMasters to Vice President

CHICOPEE — Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. announced the promotion of Chris McMasters to the role of vice president. He is an accredited adviser in insurance and has been with Phillips Insurance for more than eight years. He is a graduate of Springfield College.

“Chris has developed a strong clientele within the construction, hospitality, and manufacturing industries throughout New England,” said Joseph Phillips, president of Phillips Insurance. “His strong work ethic and creativity in developing risk-management strategies has set him apart.”

Phillips Insurance Agency Inc. was just named the 2022 Reader Raves Best Insurance Agency for the seventh year in a row. Established in 1953, it is a full-service risk-management firm with a staff of 31 professionals, and is the largest independently owned agency in Western Mass.