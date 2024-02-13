UMassFive Announces Scholarship Opportunities

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced that the Pioneer Valley chapter of the Massachusetts Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. (CCUA) scholarship program is accepting applicants for eight $2,000 scholarships to be awarded in 2024.

In order to apply, students must be a member of UMassFive or have a parent or guardian who is a member of the credit union. Students must also be high-school seniors who will be enrolled in an undergraduate college degree program during the 2024-25 academic year.

Completed applications must be received or postmarked by March 8. Applications may be dropped off at a UMassFive branch, emailed to [email protected], or mailed to UMassFive College Federal Credit Union, Attn: Cait Murray, P.O. Box 1060, Hadley, MA 01035.

For more details and to access the application instructions and form, visit umassfive.coop/news/2024-scholarships.