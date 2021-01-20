Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Superheroes Saving Lives

JGS Lifecare recently unveiled its new “Superheroes Saving Lives” campaign. Created in English and Spanish, the three-month campaign features videos from Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence and Leavitt Family Jewish Home residents, who thank the staff for their heroic efforts in keeping them safe during the pandemic. The campaign slogan — “Not all superheroes wear capes. At JGS Lifecare, we wear masks” — emphasizes the fact that healthcare workers have emerged as real-life superheroes, risking their own health every day to save the lives of residents.

Hand in Hand

Mercy Medical Center is participating in an international art project recognizing healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic with small, handcrafted ‘hand medals’ designed to create a link between the creator and the recipient. Mercy’s participation in the Hand Medal Project is a partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Richmond, Va. and artists connected to VCU who crafted 400 hand medals for distribution to Mercy nurses. Pictured, from left: Darlene Cunha, chief Nursing officer, presents a hand medal to Joseph Culver, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, as Mercy President Deborah Bitsoli looks on.

Round Up with Carr

Through Carr Hardware’s recent “Round Up with Carr’” campaign, customers donated $1,221.82 to the Enfield Dog Park, in Enfield, Conn. and $1,423.25 to Gifts of Love in Avon, Conn. As a fundraiser for those organizations, Carr Hardware offered customers in those two communities the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar over the holiday season. Pictured: Ken Cohn (left) and Heather McDonald (right) of Carr Hardware present a check to Karen Pugliese, president of Enfield Dog Park.