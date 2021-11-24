Picture This

Top Banner

A Bright Night for Springfield
A Bright Night for Springfield

“Cherry Blossoms Under the Moonlight” was the theme of the 2021 City of Bright Nights Ball on Nov. 13 at MGM Springfield.

 

Shawn Pace, site manager with Eastman, the event sponsor

Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, which presents the ball each year

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with Abe Berry, vice president of Hospitality at MGM Springfield

from left, Dr. Stanley Glazer, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Candy Glazer, and state Sen. Eric Lesser

a gathering of event sponsors

Saluting Veterans

As part of American Eagle Financial Credit Union’s month-long celebration of veterans, their families, and the organizations that support them, the credit union donated $5,000 to Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut, Veterans Rally Point, a program committed to the successful reintegration of active military, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, and their families into all aspects of civilian life.

Pictured, from left: Brig. Gen. Ron Welch of Veterans Rally Point, Teresa Knox of American Eagle Financial Credit Union, and Wendy Archer of Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut.

Closer to Launch

From left, state Sen. Eric Lesser; Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums; Mike Kerr, director of the Springfield Science Museum; and state Sen. Adam Gomez gathered to announce $100,000 in funding secured for the construction of the International Space Station exhibit as well as other upgrades in the Springfield Science Museum. Lesser acted as lead Senate sponsor in securing this state funding in the FY22 budget, signed into law in July.

 

 

Having a Ball

Springfield Ballers held its first annual Ballers’ Ball on Nov. 13. Springfield Ballers provides affordable opportunities to youth in athletics through programs that promote academic achievement and overall health and wellness for the purpose of creating a complete and well-rounded student athlete.

Pictured, from left: Thomas DeVane, James Gee, Amy Royal, Alethea Stevenson, Jennifer Wallace, Michelle Torchia, Michael Anderson, and Marion Illouz.

A+ Awards

The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce presented its annual A+ Awards on Nov. 10 at the newly refurbished UMass Amherst Student Ballroom. Each year, the chamber bestows A+ Awards to individuals and organizations that enrich the life of the community through their work in business, education, and civic engagement.

 

the family of Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group, who won this year’s Legacy Award posthumously

Sid and Isabel Ferreira of Amherst a Better Chance (third and fourth from left), winners of the Community Service Award, pictured with, from left, state Rep. Mindy Domb, Jamilla Ferreira, Cid Ferreira, Mila Ferreira, and Mary Custard from Amherst Regional High School

