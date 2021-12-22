Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Delivering Holiday Cheer

American Eagle Financial Credit Union celebrated the season of giving by delivering baskets of holiday cheer to Hampden County families with loved ones who faced challenges from the pandemic or illness this past year. AEFCU representatives presented baskets filled with holiday treats, gifts, and Bright Nights tickets to special-education teachers at West Springfield High School, families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, and patient-care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital. In addition, Bright Nights tickets and gift cards were delivered by Springfield radio stations on the credit union’s behalf to Shriners Children’s New England and the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

Touring Small Businesses

On Dec. 12, state Sen. Eric Lesser hosted a small-business holiday tour with Grace Barone, executive director of East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce (ERC5), visiting several member businesses of ERC5. The pair, joined by state Reps. Brian Ashe and Jacob Oliveira, visited Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow, the Scented Garden Gift Shoppe in Wilbraham, Vanished Valley Brewing in Ludlow, Rosewood Home & Gifts in Hampden, Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow, and the Longmeadow Shops.