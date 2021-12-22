Top Banner

Patient-care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital
Picture This

Picture This

By 232

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

 

 

Delivering Holiday Cheer

American Eagle Financial Credit Union celebrated the season of giving by delivering baskets of holiday cheer to Hampden County families with loved ones who faced challenges from the pandemic or illness this past year. AEFCU representatives presented baskets filled with holiday treats, gifts, and Bright Nights tickets to special-education teachers at West Springfield High School, families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, and patient-care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital. In addition, Bright Nights tickets and gift cards were delivered by Springfield radio stations on the credit union’s behalf to Shriners Children’s New England and the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

AEFCU representatives

AEFCU representatives presented baskets filled with holiday treats, gifts, and Bright Nights tickets to special-education teachers at West Springfield High School

 

Families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield

Families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield

 

Patient-care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital

Patient-care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital

 

 

Touring Small Businesses

On Dec. 12, state Sen. Eric Lesser hosted a small-business holiday tour with Grace Barone, executive director of East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce (ERC5), visiting several member businesses of ERC5. The pair, joined by state Reps. Brian Ashe and Jacob Oliveira, visited Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow, the Scented Garden Gift Shoppe in Wilbraham, Vanished Valley Brewing in Ludlow, Rosewood Home & Gifts in Hampden, Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow, and the Longmeadow Shops.

 

Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow

Pete’s Sweets in East Longmeadow

 

Scented Garden Gift Shoppe in Wilbraham

Scented Garden Gift Shoppe in Wilbraham

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Picture This

By

PictureThis

By

Picture This

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis