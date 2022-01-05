Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Carmody, Jennifer Ann
43 Spruce Circle
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2021
Consic-O’Connor, Myla J.
91 Hinckley St.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2021
English, Donald A.
English, Diane M.
21 Echo Lane
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021
Ewing, Francine E.
5 Treehouse Circle, Apt. 3
Easthampton, MA 01027-8011
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/29/2021
Fontaine, Susan M.
103 May Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2021
Horizon Personal Training
Centers of Newington, LLC
Fischman, Daniel K.
5 Millbrook Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021
Jordan, Matthew C.
342 Southwick Road, Apt. D4
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021
Kogut, Ronald J.
88 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021
Levy, Jessica Ann
47 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2021
Mayes, David Alan
128 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/01/2021
Moran, Jorge
137 Mayflower Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2021
Morrow, Joshua Alan
Morrow, Sarah Helen
a/k/a Choiniere, Sarah Helen
22 Nashawannuck St., Apt. 7B
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021
Ng, Jack
209 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/28/2021
North Quabbin Sales
Davis, Brian G.
P.O. Box 362
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/02/2021
Peris, Robert P.
2326 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/29/2021
Purdy, Brenda A.
188 Wheatland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021
Salas-Jimenez, Abimael
101 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2021
Scanlon, Christopher Neal
4 West Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2021
Weimann, Susan J.
1 Rocky Brook Dr.
Huntington, MA 01050
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2021