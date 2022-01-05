Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Carmody, Jennifer Ann

43 Spruce Circle

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2021

Consic-O’Connor, Myla J.

91 Hinckley St.

Florence, MA 01062

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/30/2021

English, Donald A.

English, Diane M.

21 Echo Lane

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/22/2021

Ewing, Francine E.

5 Treehouse Circle, Apt. 3

Easthampton, MA 01027-8011

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/29/2021

Fontaine, Susan M.

103 May Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/24/2021

Horizon Personal Training

Centers of Newington, LLC

Fischman, Daniel K.

5 Millbrook Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/22/2021

Jordan, Matthew C.

342 Southwick Road, Apt. D4

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2021

Kogut, Ronald J.

88 Edward St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2021

Levy, Jessica Ann

47 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2021

Mayes, David Alan

128 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/01/2021

Moran, Jorge

137 Mayflower Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2021

Morrow, Joshua Alan

Morrow, Sarah Helen

a/k/a Choiniere, Sarah Helen

22 Nashawannuck St., Apt. 7B

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2021

Ng, Jack

209 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/28/2021

North Quabbin Sales

Davis, Brian G.

P.O. Box 362

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/02/2021

Peris, Robert P.

2326 Old Turnpike Road

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/29/2021

Purdy, Brenda A.

188 Wheatland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/22/2021

Salas-Jimenez, Abimael

101 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/02/2021

Scanlon, Christopher Neal

4 West Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/24/2021

Weimann, Susan J.

1 Rocky Brook Dr.

Huntington, MA 01050

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/03/2021