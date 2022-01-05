Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Carmody, Jennifer Ann
43 Spruce Circle
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2021

Consic-O’Connor, Myla J.
91 Hinckley St.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2021

English, Donald A.
English, Diane M.
21 Echo Lane
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021

Ewing, Francine E.
5 Treehouse Circle, Apt. 3
Easthampton, MA 01027-8011
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/29/2021

Fontaine, Susan M.
103 May Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2021

Horizon Personal Training
Centers of Newington, LLC
Fischman, Daniel K.
5 Millbrook Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021

Jordan, Matthew C.
342 Southwick Road, Apt. D4
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021

Kogut, Ronald J.
88 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021

Levy, Jessica Ann
47 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2021

Mayes, David Alan
128 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/01/2021

Moran, Jorge
137 Mayflower Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2021

Morrow, Joshua Alan
Morrow, Sarah Helen
a/k/a Choiniere, Sarah Helen
22 Nashawannuck St., Apt. 7B
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2021

Ng, Jack
209 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/28/2021

North Quabbin Sales
Davis, Brian G.
P.O. Box 362
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/02/2021

Peris, Robert P.
2326 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/29/2021

Purdy, Brenda A.
188 Wheatland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/22/2021

Salas-Jimenez, Abimael
101 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2021

Scanlon, Christopher Neal
4 West Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2021

Weimann, Susan J.
1 Rocky Brook Dr.
Huntington, MA 01050
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2021

