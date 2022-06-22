Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Celebrating Andy Yee

State and local officials, leaders at Mercy Medical Center, and friends and family of the late Andy Yee gathered at the medical center on June 14 for the announcement of plans to create a palliative care unit that will bear Yee’s name. The unit, which is expected to open before the end of the year, will be located on the fifth floor of Mercy Medical Center and will be overseen by Dr. Philip Glynn, medical director of the Mercy’s Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, and Laurie Loiacono, M.D., Chief of Critical Care. The unit will be designed to provide an inviting, soothing space for end-of-life care for patients and families, as well as patients with chronic illnesses requiring pain and symptom management. All clinical staff involved in caring for patients and family members on the new unit will receive specialized training that focuses on palliative care.

Supporting Way Finders

Community Bank recently supported Way Finders’ first-time homebuyers class with a $5,000 donation. Way Finders works to strengthen housing stability and economic mobility, and to build thriving neighborhoods in communities throughout Western Massachusetts, including Hampden and Hampshire counties.

United Way Celebration

United Way of Pioneer Valley recently staged a luncheon in honor of its 100th anniversary year, with special guest Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City and native of Springfield, Massachusetts. To celebrate reaching this milestone, the agency recognized several companies and individuals with awards.

Another Leap Year

Mercy Medical Center colleagues gathered on June 16 to celebrate the hospital’s fourth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mercy Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. Members of Mercy Executive Leadership team and board of directors congratulated colleagues and medical staff on the achievement. Colleagues also received commemorative tee-shirts and enjoyed ice cream treats from a Ben & Jerry’s food truck.

DeBerry

BusinessWest Magazine, the long-time sponsor of Springfield’s DeBerry Elementary School through Link to Libraries’ Community Book Link Program, recently presented ‘Most-improved Reader’ awards to two fourth-graders at the school. The students, Christopher Vega and Eliany Martinez, were presented bicycles by BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien and Bob Charland, creator of the nonprofit Pedal Through Youth, which provides bicycles and other items to those in need. In addition, each student received a book to read over the summer. At right, O’Brien center, right) and Charland present the bikes to Elainy and Chrstopher and gathered family members. At right, the fourth graders show off their books.