Picture This

keynote speaker Myke Connolly of Stand Out Truck shares the story of his entrepreneurial journey
Super 60 Returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Springfield Regional Chamber celebrated its Super 60 on Nov. 10 at the MassMutual Center.

Bringing Jobs to Springfield

On Nov. 10, DUC-PAC, a specialty producer of aluminum, copper, and other metal ductwork, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new manufacturing and warehouse space in Springfield. After being located in East Longmeadow for decades, DUC-PAC chose Springfield as its new home, refurbishing 1125 Page Blvd., which once housed four separate businesses. DUC-PAC brought 58 existing employees to the city and have added eight more.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, Deputy Director Brian Connors, and East Springfield Neighborhood Council President Kathy Brown joined DUC-PAC owners Greg and Heidi Merchant for the ceremonies and a tour.

Load Up the Van

On Nov. 15, Rachel’s Table unveiled its first refrigerated van, made possible by a $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Rachel’s Table also announced a new food-rescue partnership with MGM Springfield and that it would receive an additional $75,000 from the FY23 state budget to support the program’s food-rescue work.

Pictured, from left: Armando Oliveras from state Sen. Adam Gomez’s office, state Reps. Jacob Oliveira and Carlos Gonzalez, Rachel’s Table Director Jodi Falk, Lesser, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield Executive Director of Hospitality Chris Smigel, and MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

Honoring Historic Preservation

On Nov. 10, Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) received an award from the Springfield Preservation Trust for historic preservation of the Elias Brookings Apartments. HCDI hosted the Springfield Preservation Trust’s annual preservation awards ceremony in the community room at the Elias Brookings Apartments, where a total of 15 individuals and organizations (including HCDI) were recognized.

Pictured, from left: Thomas Kegelman, HCDI executive director; Derek Strahan, Springfield Preservation Trust president; and Peter Serafino, HCDI director of Real Estate Development.

