Marching Against Hunger
Picture This

Picture This

By 0

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

 

 

Marching Against Hunger

For the 13th consecutive year, Monte Belmonte, radio personality at WRSI 93.9 the River, led a 43-mile, two-day march on Nov. 21-22 to benefit the mission of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to feed neighbors in need. This year’s event has raised close to $500,000 and will help provide nearly 2 million meals across Western Mass. During the annual march, Belmonte, joined by supporters and civic leaders, pushes an empty shopping cart, as a metaphor for hunger, from Springfield to Greenfield while broadcasting live on WRSI to raise awareness about food insecurity, while inviting listeners to donate funds to provide emergency food assistance across Western Mass.

Marching Against Hunger

Marching Against Hunger

Marching Against Hunger2

Marching Against Hunger2

 

 

Revving Up

On Nov. 28, Balise Auto Group held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Balise Kia building at 635 Riverdale St. in West Springfield. Balise also announced a Giving Tuesday match to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, flanked by Balise Auto Group owner Jeb Balise and Dan D’Angelo, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield, cuts the ribbon

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, flanked by Balise Auto Group owner Jeb Balise and Dan D’Angelo, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield, cuts the ribbon

the employee team at Balise Kia

the employee team at Balise Kia

 

 

Season of Giving

The Hampden County Bar Assoc. held its annual Toast to the Season on Nov. 17 at the Student Prince in Springfield. Members were asked to bring a donation to Toys for Tots, which resulted in a large donation to the Toys for Tots program. The toy donations were dropped off at Western Mass News, and cash donations were made directly to Toys for Tots. Pictured below: from left, Meaghan Murphy, Kathryn Crouss, Christopher Pierson, and Ryan O’Hara. At right: from left, Jonathan Allen, Judge Barbara Hyland, and Ellie Rosenbaum.

From left, Meaghan Murphy, Kathryn Crouss, Christopher Pierson, and Ryan O’Hara

From left, Meaghan Murphy, Kathryn Crouss, Christopher Pierson, and Ryan O’Hara

 

From left, Jonathan Allen, Judge Barbara Hyland, and Ellie Rosenbaum

From left, Jonathan Allen, Judge Barbara Hyland, and Ellie Rosenbaum

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Picture This

By
Messages of Solidarity

Picture This

By

Inaugural 40 Under Forty Reunion

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis