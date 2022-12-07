Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Pierre Grenier and Michelle Grenier v. City of Springfield and Bernard J. Calvi personally and in his capacity as fire commissioner of the city of Springfield

Allegation: Employment discrimination, violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, violations of employment under federal contracts, violation of Rehabilitation Act, age discrimination, veteran discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation, intentional interference with employment, intentional interference with contractual relations, negligent interference with contractual rights, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $25,000

Filed: 10/14/22

Christine Adams v. Jennifer Hallowell, MD; and Baystate Ob/Gyn Group

Allegation: Medical malpractice, negligence, breach of express and implied warranties: $1,050,000

Filed: 10/17/22

Eileen Roach v. Nada Kawar, MD; Ziad Kutayli, MD; and Daniel Fish, MD

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death, negligence: $300,000

Filed: 10/18/22

Scott Hall v. John Doe, Brown Packaging Inc., and Pacific Packaging Products Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $150,000

Filed: 10/19/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Nicolaas La Guerre-Mercury v. Justincredible Cultivation LLC, Reginald Stanfield II, Chetoia Walker, and Jonathan Siberon

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials; violation of Massachusetts Wage Act: $99,787.89+

Filed: 11/3/22

Town of Ware v. 3M Co., et al.

Allegation: Product liability, negligence, breach of implied warranty

Filed: 11/7/22

Danielle Merlob v. Justincredible Cultivation LLC, Reginald Stanfield II, Chetoia Walker, and Jonathan Siberon

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials; violation of Massachusetts Wage Act: $144,158.92+

Filed: 11/7/22