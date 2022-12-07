Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Pierre Grenier and Michelle Grenier v. City of Springfield and Bernard J. Calvi personally and in his capacity as fire commissioner of the city of Springfield
Allegation: Employment discrimination, violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, violations of employment under federal contracts, violation of Rehabilitation Act, age discrimination, veteran discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation, intentional interference with employment, intentional interference with contractual relations, negligent interference with contractual rights, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $25,000
Filed: 10/14/22
Christine Adams v. Jennifer Hallowell, MD; and Baystate Ob/Gyn Group
Allegation: Medical malpractice, negligence, breach of express and implied warranties: $1,050,000
Filed: 10/17/22
Eileen Roach v. Nada Kawar, MD; Ziad Kutayli, MD; and Daniel Fish, MD
Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death, negligence: $300,000
Filed: 10/18/22
Scott Hall v. John Doe, Brown Packaging Inc., and Pacific Packaging Products Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $150,000
Filed: 10/19/22
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Nicolaas La Guerre-Mercury v. Justincredible Cultivation LLC, Reginald Stanfield II, Chetoia Walker, and Jonathan Siberon
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials; violation of Massachusetts Wage Act: $99,787.89+
Filed: 11/3/22
Town of Ware v. 3M Co., et al.
Allegation: Product liability, negligence, breach of implied warranty
Filed: 11/7/22
Danielle Merlob v. Justincredible Cultivation LLC, Reginald Stanfield II, Chetoia Walker, and Jonathan Siberon
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials; violation of Massachusetts Wage Act: $144,158.92+
Filed: 11/7/22