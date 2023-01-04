Picture This

Pictured, from left: Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO; Veronica Garcia, CEO of Latino Marketing Agency; and John Perez, project office manager at the Hispanic-American Institute Inc.
Supporting Community

Monson Savings Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Hispanic-American Institute in Springfield, a nonprofit corporation that is committed to encouraging social, educational, and economic development in Hispanic communities in the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. In addition to the Springfield branch, the institute has offices and staff in Boston; Albuquerque, N.M.; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

New Location, Higher Gear

On Dec. 13, Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment held a ribbon cutting at its new location at 797 Berkshire Ave. in Indian Orchard. The move represents a significant expansion from a 3,800-square-foot facility to a 12,000-square-foot building, which includes a 5,000-square-foot showroom for product displays.

Local dignitaries in attendance at the ribbon cutting included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, state Reps. Angelo Puppolo and Orlando Ramos, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi, Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council Vice President Yolanda Cancel, and Springfield Chief Development Officer Timothy Sheehan.

Meeting Critical Needs

American Eagle Financial Credit Union announced $7,500 in donations to local food- and housing-assistance organizations within the credit union’s service area. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Connecticut Foodshare, and Hands on Hartford each received a $2,500 donation.

Pictured: Teresa Knox, COO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union (right), presents the $2,500 donation to Jillian Morgan, director of Philanthropy at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

