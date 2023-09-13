Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Hires New Chief Technology Officer

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced the hiring of Eric Padelford as senior vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, he will oversee the Information Technology department and work closely with leadership on modernizing technology and platforms to increase efficiency and better serve the institution’s customers.

Padelford joins the bank after serving as vice president, integration architect, and developer at Berkshire Bank for the last six years. He has more than 22 years of systems-architecture and development expertise, serving in IT and development roles at McGlinchey Stafford and Tech Valley DataPro LLC.

“The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is delighted to welcome Eric to our team,” said J. Jay Anderson, the bank’s president and CEO. “Eric brings years of IT experience aligning business and technology, with much of it rooted in the financial industry.”

Padelford received his associate of applied science degree from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. and a bachelor’s degree in IT from SUNY Empire State College in Saratoga, N.Y.