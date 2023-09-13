Holyoke Community College Launching Wine-tasting Classes

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is launching a series of wine-tasting classes this month for would-be connoisseurs who want to explore the vast complexities of wine while sampling select foods.

Starting Sept. 28, classes meet monthly on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke. All are taught by gastronomy professional Hannah Morrow, a travel food educator and cheese specialist at Formaggio Kitchen in Boston.

Each wine-tasting class has a different theme and food pairing: “Biodynamic Wines” (cheese and charcuterie) on Sept. 28, “Oaked Wines” (BBQ) on Oct. 19, “Skin Contact: Maceration and Beyond” (Thanksgiving and chocolate) on Nov. 16, and “Table Wines” (holiday leftovers and hand pies) on Dec. 14.

The cost for each session is $59. Seats are limited. To register, visit hcc.edu/cookingfa23 or call (413) 552-2500.