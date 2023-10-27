United Way of Pioneer Valley to Open Holyoke Community Cupboard

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced the grand opening of its Holyoke Community Cupboard on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 164 Race St. in Holyoke from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The result of a partnership among Holyoke Community College (HCC), the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, and United Way of Pioneer Valley, this new food pantry will have the capacity to serve many Holyoke residents, as well as neighbors in nearby towns.

The Holyoke Community Cupboard is located within the Culinary Arts Institute building on Race Street, an area identified as a food desert in the city. UWPV and HCC are excited to use the Culinary Arts Institute space to build collaborative solutions to food insecurity that puts people first.