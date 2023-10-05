Real-estate Sales Licensing Course Starts Nov. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40 hour, 14-class sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Tuition costs $425 and includes the book and materials.

The course curriculum includes property rights, ownership, condos, land use, contracts, deeds, financing, mortgages, real-estate brokerage, appraisal, fair housing, consumer protection, Massachusetts license law, and more. The association also has an affiliated partnership with the CE Shop to offer discounts on online exam prep materials.

Classes meet Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the association office, 221 Industry Ave. in Springfield. For an application, visit www.rapv.com or contact Laura Herring at (413) 785-1328 or [email protected].